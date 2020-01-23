Mohan Bhagwat reaches Gorakhpur for 5-day visit

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday reached Gorakhpur for a five-day visit. During his stay here, Bhagwat will hold meetings with RSS workers of eastern Uttar Pradesh on Friday and Saturday and offer them guidance on their work, said Sanjit Kumar, 'Prant Karyawah' of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

The RSS workers of eastern UP will present their annual work report to Bhagwat, Kumar said. After a flag-hoisting ceremony on the Republic Day, the RSS chief will discuss the issues of 'Shakha' level workers, he said.

On January 27, Bhagwat will hold meetings with with district 'pracharaks', Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

