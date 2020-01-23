Cold wave persists in Himachal

The weather remained dry and cold in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday with tourist hotspots Kufri and Manali reeling under sub-zero temperature, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said. The minimum and maximum temperatures in the state were 1 to 2 degrees Celsius below normal.

Tribal district Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong was the coldest place in the state at minus 14.7 degrees Celsius, Shimla MeT centre Director Manmohan Singh said. Kinnaur's Kalpa recorded a low of minus 8.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Manali (minus 4.2) and Kufri (minus 3.8 degrees Celsius).

The minimum temperature in Dalhousie and Shimla was 0.4 and 0.7 degrees Celsius respectively, Singh said. Una recorded the highest temperature in the state at 19.8 degrees Celsius, he added.

The MeT centre forecast rain, snowfall in middle and high hills of the state for January 25, 28 and 29.

