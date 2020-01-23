Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian nurse at Saudi hospital tests positive for coronavirus: Govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 21:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 21:37 IST
Indian nurse at Saudi hospital tests positive for coronavirus: Govt
File photo Image Credit: ANI

An Indian nurse working at a hospital in Saudi Arabia tested positive for the novel coronavirus when she and nearly 100 of her Indian colleagues, mostly from Kerala, were screened, the government said on Thursday. The affected nurse is being treated at the Aseer National Hospital and is recovering well, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said.

In a tweet, he said, "Update from @CGIJeddah : About 100 Indian nurses mostly from Kerala working at Al-Hayat hospital have been tested and none except one nurse was found infected by Coronavirus. The affected nurse is being treated at Aseer National Hospital and is recovering well." Muraleedharan said he had earlier spoken to the Indian Consulate in Jeddah on the Indian nurses quarantined at Al-Hayat Hospital, Khamis Mushait, due to the coronavirus threat.

"They are in touch with hospital management and Saudi foreign Ministry. Have asked our Consulate to provide all possible support," he said. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take urgent steps in ensuring expert treatment and protection to those affected by the virus.

There were media reports that the affected nurse was from Ettumannur in Kerala's Kottayam district. Kerala Health Minister KK Shyalaja said those who have returned from China should inform district medical officers and instructed officials to step up surveillance in all four airports-- Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode, and Kannur--in the state.

The coronavirus has infected over 630 people and left 17 others dead in China, where authorities have locked down five cities, including Wuhan, and suspended all public transport in an unprecedented move to contain its spread. The Union health ministry has said 12,828 passengers from 60 flights have been screened for novel coronavirus infection till January 22 but no positive case has been detected in the country so far.

Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan is reviewing the evolving scenario and preparedness status. She has asked states and union territories to review hospital preparedness in terms of isolation and ventilator management of critically ill patients, identify gaps and strengthen core capacities in the area of surveillance and laboratory support, an official statement said.

Thermal screening is being done at the international airports of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Cochin. The civil aviation ministry has asked airlines to follow the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) guidelines for managing and notifying anybody reporting illness on flights originating from China and disembarking in India.

A travel advisory was issued on January 17 and put up on the ministry's website and also on the Twitter handle for wider circulation. "Port and airport health organizations have been sensitized and thermal screening has been initiated at the international airports of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Cochin airports," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

SRCC cancels talk on protests in Northeast, allege students

A section of students of Delhi Universitys Shri Ram College of Commerce on Thursday alleged that the institution cancelled a talk on the issue of protests in the Northeast citing that there could be violence on campus if the event took plac...

China reports first death outside virus epicentre: official

Beijing, Jan 23 AFP Authorities in China reported on Thursday the first death outside of Hubei, the central province where a new SARS-like virus epidemic is believed to have originated.The health commission in northern Hebei province, which...

ANALYSIS-Tree planting extends an olive branch across the climate divide

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, Jan 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The worlds business and government leaders may have found a way to fight climate change without having to call global warming by its name or agree on what is causing it.This ...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Image problem? United's Woodward battles fan unrest

Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward came under fire from supporters at Wednesdays 2-0 home defeat to Burnley, with many venting frustration that he has been unable to bring in any new faces during the January transfer window. Wood...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020