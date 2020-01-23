Woman, three others, arrested for killing husband

A woman was arrested along with three accomplices for allegedly killing her husband in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, police said on Thursday. The matter came to light on January 4 after a man filed a complaint that his brother Satyanarayan (35), a resident of Pitampura village, was missing, they said.

After the family raised suspicion, police registered a kidnapping case at Shalimar Bagh police station on January 12. The man's body had been recovered in Sahabad Dairy area on January 4 and the complainant later identified it to be Satyanarayan. He also raised suspicion that the deceased's wife and her male friend were responsible for his death, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya.

Police analysed the call details of the suspected persons and Satyanarayan and found that there was a relationship between his wife and her friend Ajay, the officer said. During investigation, the wife confessed to her involvement in the killing.

She disclosed that she was in a relationship with her husband's friend. Her husband restricted her from meeting him due to which she provoked her friend to kill him so that they could live together, the officer added. "It was found that Sonu and Suresh, friends of Ajay, helped him in the murder. Police conducted raids but all of them were absconding. After getting a tip off about their location, a police team was sent to Satna district in Madhya Pradesh. All of them were held with the help of local police and brought to Delhi," Arya said.

Ajay conspired to kill Satyanarayan, the officer said. On January 4, Ajay consumed liquor with him and then killed him with the help of his friends, he said.

