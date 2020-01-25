India honours 2 'inspirational' Brazilian women with Padma Shri

Two 'inspirational' Brazilian women -- Lia Diskin and Gloria Areria -- among 23 have chosen for Padma Shri, India's one of the highest civilian awards. "On the eve of the 71st #RepublicDay graced by the Brazilian Pres @jairbolsonaro as the Chief Guest, India honours two inspirational Brazilian women Lia Diskin and Gloria Areria with Padma Shri, our 4th highest civilian award," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

Diskin, an Argentine woman and life-long follower of the message of non-violence in Brazil, has devoted her life to the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi. Areria, a resident of the coastal Brazilian city of Rio De Janerio, is a pioneer in Sanskrit and Vedanta and has dedicated herself to the teaching and promotion of Advaita Vedanta in the traditional manner in the Portuguese language.

The Padma awards are conferred in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, second, third and fourth highest civilian awards of the country respectively, only after the Bharat Ratna. This year's awardees comprise seven Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 118 Padma Shri recipients. Among the awardees, 34 are women and the list also includes 18 persons from the category of foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI. (ANI)

