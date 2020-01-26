Left Menu
R-Day: Entry, exit at 4 Delhi Metro stations to be closed for few hours

Entry and exit facilities at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will not be available from 6 am to 12 pm, they said. Image Credit: ANI

Entry and exit at some of the metro stations in central Delhi will be closed for a few hours in the morning of Republic Day on Sunday due to security reasons, officials said on Saturday. Entry and exit facilities at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will not be available from 6 am to 12 pm, they said.

While entry and exit at Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg metro stations will be closed from 8:45 am to 12 noon. Interchange facilities will be available at Central Secretariat station, they said.

To facilitate the public attending the Republic Day parade, corridors like Yellow Line, Blue Line, Red Line, and others, which commence operations at 8 am on Sundays will start their services at 6 am on January 26, officials said.

