Tricolour unfurled at Shaheen Bagh on Republic Day
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day here on Sunday. In the wee hours today, protestors demonstrating against the amended citizenship law sung the national anthem and read the preamble of the Constitution.
Protests have been going on at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi for over a month against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). Meanwhile, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court last week seeking appropriate directions to the police to open Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch, which has been closed since December 15 due to ongoing protests against the CAA.
Protests are going on across the country against CAA which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)
