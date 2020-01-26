Criminal carrying cash reward killed in encounter in UP

A man carrying a reward of Rs 1.5 lakhs on his head was killed in an encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Criminal identified as Chand Mohammad was involved in more than 30 criminal cases.

During the encounter, the man was shot and later he succumbed to his injuries. Another man involved with the criminal escaped during the encounter. On receiving the information, police team including Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Sahni reached the spot.

Manoj Dixit, a head constable posted in surveillance was also injured in the encounter. Further, the investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.