Bedi unfurls tricolour at R-day celebration in Puducherry

The 71st Republic Day was celebrated in the union territory of Puducherry on Sunday with Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi unfurling the tricolour at the Uppalam Ground here and assuring that "people-friendly" policies would be carried forward by the government. In her address, Bedi said the law and order situation in the Union Territory remained "well under control" due to efficient policing and "swift measures" to control crime rate.

"The government will carry forward people-friendly policies and programs for the prosperity, welfare and progress of people of Puducherry," she assured. An elaborate plan had been drawn up to meet the growing demand of power supply and to provide qualitative and uninterrupted power supply to all sections of consumers, she said adding Rs 1,468.35 crore had been earmarked in the budget during 2019-20.

Integrated power development schemes to strengthen the distribution systems had been implemented along with other the flagship programs such as Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana, UJALA and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojana, she said. Highlighting the achievements of various departments, Bedi said the infant mortality rate in Puducherry was ten per 1,000 live births against the national average of 34 per 1000 live births.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, his cabinet colleagues, Members of Parliament, legislators and officials were among those present at the celebration. After inspecting a guard of honor presented by the Puducherry police, the Lt Governor distributed medals to meritorious police officials.

Bedi, a former IPS officer, also presented trophies and mementos to schools for their outstanding performance in public examinations. She took salute at a march past presented by various contingents, including police, ex-servicemen, school children and scouts, at the celebration.

Government departments presented tableaux highlighting their achievements. Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar announced the selection of Superintendent of Police Mohan Kumar and Sub Inspector Baskar for the President`s police medals for meritorious services.

Narayanasamy later unfurled the national flag on the premises of the Legislative Assembly. The Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Ministers and legislators were among those present.

