Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bedi unfurls tricolour at R-day celebration in Puducherry

  • PTI
  • |
  • Puducherry
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 11:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 11:49 IST
Bedi unfurls tricolour at R-day celebration in Puducherry
Image Credit: Twitter (@thekiranbedi)

The 71st Republic Day was celebrated in the union territory of Puducherry on Sunday with Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi unfurling the tricolour at the Uppalam Ground here and assuring that "people-friendly" policies would be carried forward by the government. In her address, Bedi said the law and order situation in the Union Territory remained "well under control" due to efficient policing and "swift measures" to control crime rate.

"The government will carry forward people-friendly policies and programs for the prosperity, welfare and progress of people of Puducherry," she assured. An elaborate plan had been drawn up to meet the growing demand of power supply and to provide qualitative and uninterrupted power supply to all sections of consumers, she said adding Rs 1,468.35 crore had been earmarked in the budget during 2019-20.

Integrated power development schemes to strengthen the distribution systems had been implemented along with other the flagship programs such as Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana, UJALA and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojana, she said. Highlighting the achievements of various departments, Bedi said the infant mortality rate in Puducherry was ten per 1,000 live births against the national average of 34 per 1000 live births.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, his cabinet colleagues, Members of Parliament, legislators and officials were among those present at the celebration. After inspecting a guard of honor presented by the Puducherry police, the Lt Governor distributed medals to meritorious police officials.

Bedi, a former IPS officer, also presented trophies and mementos to schools for their outstanding performance in public examinations. She took salute at a march past presented by various contingents, including police, ex-servicemen, school children and scouts, at the celebration.

Government departments presented tableaux highlighting their achievements. Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar announced the selection of Superintendent of Police Mohan Kumar and Sub Inspector Baskar for the President`s police medals for meritorious services.

Narayanasamy later unfurled the national flag on the premises of the Legislative Assembly. The Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Ministers and legislators were among those present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Seahawks' Wilson gives Pro Bowl starting nod to Brees

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson relinquished has starting spot in the Pro Bowl for the NFC on Sunday afternoon, instead passing the honor to veteran quarterback Drew Brees just hours before kickoff in Orlando, Fla. The news was ...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2.30 p.m. ET7.30 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complannin...

Hamas chief says Trump's peace plan 'will not pass'

Gaza City, Jan 26 AFP Hamas leader Ismail Haniya Sunday warned the Middle East peace plan US President Donald Trump is expected to unveil next week will not pass and could lead to renewed Palestinian violence. We firmly declare that the dea...

Alibaba's Taobao takes down overpriced face masks on its marketplace

Alibabas Taobao marketplace said on Sunday that it has removed sales of face masks from shops that show unstable prices or false advertising, as prices for the products surged as Chinese consumers race to protect themselves from the coronav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020