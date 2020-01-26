Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airport bomb case: Police find box with powdery substance from man's bank locker

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mangaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 13:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 12:52 IST
Airport bomb case: Police find box with powdery substance from man's bank locker
(Representative Image) Image Credit: ANI

A police team has retrieved a box containing a powdery substance from the bank locker of the man who is suspected to have planted a bomb at the airport here last week, police said on Sunday. Aditya Rao, who was taken by the team on Saturday to the bank in Udupi besides a few other places he had frequented in the past, told the police that that powder was cyanide.

The probe team, led by ACP K U Belliappa, sent the box to Forensic Science Laboratory for examination, police said. The man, a native of Manipal, had the locker at Kunjibettu branch of Karnataka Bank in Udupi.

A family member had reportedly mentioned to the police that the 36-year old Rao had wanted to commit suicide by consuming poison. Rao was also taken to Malpe near Udupi from where he had made the hoax call to the airport that a bomb had been placed in the IndiGo flight to Bengaluru on the same day he placed the bomb near the ticket counter of the airport.

He confessed to the police of having made the bomb threat call to the terminal manager, police said. After the call, he dumped the SIM card and left for Bengaluru where he surrendered to the police on January 22.

Police, however, could not retrieve the SIM card. Rao, under ten days police custody, will be taken later to Karkala where he worked in a restaurant, police said.

A 'live' explosive device was found in an unattended bag near a ticket counter of the departure gate of the airport here on January 20, triggering a scare before it was defused at a nearby open ground. Police had released a picture of a man captured on CCTV camera as the suspect who placed the bomb and Rao later surrendered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Argentine player unharmed after kidnap ordeal

A top-flight Argentine player has been released unharmed after being kidnapping for several hours, his club Lanus said on Sunday. Central defender Lautaro Valenti was abducted along with a companion on Saturday night in Avellaneda, an indus...

Hamas chief says Trump's peace plan 'will not pass'

Hamas leader Ismail Haniya Sunday said the Middle East peace plan US President Donald Trump is expected to unveil next week will not pass and could lead to renewed Palestinian violence.We firmly declare that the deal of the century will not...

Seahawks' Wilson gives Pro Bowl starting nod to Brees

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson relinquished has starting spot in the Pro Bowl for the NFC on Sunday afternoon, instead passing the honor to veteran quarterback Drew Brees just hours before kickoff in Orlando, Fla. The news was ...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2.30 p.m. ET7.30 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complannin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020