Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Governor Lalji Tandon hoists tricolour on Republic Day

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon on Sunday hoisted the national flag at Lal Parade ground here on the occasion of 71st Republic day.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 13:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 13:08 IST
MP: Governor Lalji Tandon hoists tricolour on Republic Day
Bhopal Governor Lalji Tandon hoisting the flag at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal on the occasion of 71st Republic Day celebration in Bhopal on Sunday Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon on Sunday hoisted the national flag at Lal Parade ground here on the occasion of 71st Republic day. The Day was celebrated with great fervour all across the country.

In the national capital, the parade for the Republic Day began at Rajpath with President Ram Nath Kovind unfurling the national flag and receiving a 21-gun salute. Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro is the chief guest of this year's Republic celebration.

During the 90-minute parade, for the first time, a contingent of women bikers of CRPF performed daredevil stunts. The Dhanush artillery was also displayed for the first time during the parade. India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day today, honouring the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after its Constitution came into effect. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Argentine player unharmed after kidnap ordeal

A top-flight Argentine player has been released unharmed after being kidnapping for several hours, his club Lanus said on Sunday. Central defender Lautaro Valenti was abducted along with a companion on Saturday night in Avellaneda, an indus...

Hamas chief says Trump's peace plan 'will not pass'

Hamas leader Ismail Haniya Sunday said the Middle East peace plan US President Donald Trump is expected to unveil next week will not pass and could lead to renewed Palestinian violence.We firmly declare that the deal of the century will not...

Seahawks' Wilson gives Pro Bowl starting nod to Brees

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson relinquished has starting spot in the Pro Bowl for the NFC on Sunday afternoon, instead passing the honor to veteran quarterback Drew Brees just hours before kickoff in Orlando, Fla. The news was ...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2.30 p.m. ET7.30 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complannin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020