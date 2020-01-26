Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam govt committed to rights of indigenous people: Governor

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 13:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 13:22 IST
Assam govt committed to rights of indigenous people: Governor
Image Credit: ANI

The Assam government is fully committed to the rights of indigenous people who will get Constitutional safeguard after a designated committee submits its report very soon, Governor Jagdish Mukhi said on Sunday. Hoisting the National Flag at the main function of 71st Republic Day celebrations here, Mukhi said the state government is dedicatedly working for the dignity of the Assamese people living in Barak-Brahmaputra and hills-plains during the last three and half years.

"The state government is fully committed to the rights of the indigenous people of Assam ... The emphasis given on total implementation of Assam Accord's Clause 6 proves its aim and policy," he said. The government has constituted a high-level committee under the chairmanship of Gauhati High Court retired judge Biplab Sharma and "highly respected and erudite" personalities have been included in it, Mukhi informed.

"Assam will benefit from their knowledge and experience. This committee will submit its report to the government very soon. After that, Assamese people will get Constitutional safeguard and their political, cultural and linguistic rights will be protected forever," he added. The governor also said that the Assam government has already requested the Centre to declare Assamese as the permanent state language.

"We have prepared a new land policy. With this policy, the land rights of Assam's indigenous people will be secured. The work to give land pattas to landless families have begun and we will complete distributing land pattas to one lakh landless people very soon," he added.

Mukhi further said that to implement the Assam Accord properly, concrete steps have been taken to seal the Indo- Bangla border and the remaining open portion will be sealed very soon. "This will completely stop illegal immigration," he said without mentioning anything about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in his speech.

The government is determined to make Assam extremist- free, Mukhi said. "On January 23, 644 members of eight organizations, including ULFA and NDFB, surrendered. We appeal to all organizations to adopt the path of peace. It is essential to have permanent peace," he added.

As the country celebrates its 71st Republic Day, four powerful explosions -- three in Dibrugarh and one in Charaideo districts -- rocked Upper Assam on Sunday morning, but there was no report of any casualty. The governor said the Centre has decided to accord Scheduled Tribe status to six communities -- Moran, Motok, Chutia, Tai-Ahom, Koch-Rajbongshi and Tea-Tribes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Argentine player unharmed after kidnap ordeal

A top-flight Argentine player has been released unharmed after being kidnapping for several hours, his club Lanus said on Sunday. Central defender Lautaro Valenti was abducted along with a companion on Saturday night in Avellaneda, an indus...

Hamas chief says Trump's peace plan 'will not pass'

Hamas leader Ismail Haniya Sunday said the Middle East peace plan US President Donald Trump is expected to unveil next week will not pass and could lead to renewed Palestinian violence.We firmly declare that the deal of the century will not...

Seahawks' Wilson gives Pro Bowl starting nod to Brees

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson relinquished has starting spot in the Pro Bowl for the NFC on Sunday afternoon, instead passing the honor to veteran quarterback Drew Brees just hours before kickoff in Orlando, Fla. The news was ...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2.30 p.m. ET7.30 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complannin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020