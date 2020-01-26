Left Menu
Development News Edition

DPIIT takes out 'Startup India' tableau on Republic Day

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) took out a tableau themed around the 'Startup India' scheme, at Rajpath on Republic Day today.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 13:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 13:35 IST
DPIIT takes out 'Startup India' tableau on Republic Day
A view of the Startup India tableau that was taken out on Republic day. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) took out a tableau themed around the 'Startup India' scheme, at Rajpath on Republic Day today. "The tableau of Startup India is built on the theme 'Startups: Reach for the Sky'. It showcases various stages of the lifecycle of a startup and the all-round support provided by the Government in this journey. The tableau depicts how ideas come to life and how the innovations that emerge positively affect the lives of the citizens of India," the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade said in a press note.

The front portion of the tableau depicts a creative mind, full of ideas to solve real-world problems. The leaves of the 'Startup India Tree' in the middle represent various kinds of support provided to startups. The staircase denotes the stages of growth - proving a concept, creating a prototype, preparing a business plan, building a team, launching into markets and eventually scaling up. The wheel at the rear depicts varied sectors of the economy where Indian entities have driven economic growth and created employment opportunities at large scale. The map of India represents the spread of the startup movement, steadily reaching the semi-urban and rural areas. The wheel and the map together depict the width and the depth of the Startup India movement in the country.

'Startup India' is a flagship initiative of the Government of India. India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day today, honouring the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after its constitution came into effect. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Argentine player unharmed after kidnap ordeal

A top-flight Argentine player has been released unharmed after being kidnapping for several hours, his club Lanus said on Sunday. Central defender Lautaro Valenti was abducted along with a companion on Saturday night in Avellaneda, an indus...

Hamas chief says Trump's peace plan 'will not pass'

Hamas leader Ismail Haniya Sunday said the Middle East peace plan US President Donald Trump is expected to unveil next week will not pass and could lead to renewed Palestinian violence.We firmly declare that the deal of the century will not...

Seahawks' Wilson gives Pro Bowl starting nod to Brees

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson relinquished has starting spot in the Pro Bowl for the NFC on Sunday afternoon, instead passing the honor to veteran quarterback Drew Brees just hours before kickoff in Orlando, Fla. The news was ...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2.30 p.m. ET7.30 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complannin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020