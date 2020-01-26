Left Menu
Action-plan soon to make Telangana fullyliterate: Governor

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 15:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 15:18 IST
Action-plan soon to make Telangana fullyliterate: Governor Hyderabad, Jan 26 (PTI): The Telangana government would soon announce an action-plan to make the state fully literate, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Sunday. Telangana stood first in many sectors, but it was lagging behind in literacy, she said in her Republic Day speech here.

Many people were coming forward to make illiterate literate as per the Each one, Teach one call given by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, she said. The government will soon announce an action-plan to make the state fully literate. I urge all people to participate in this movement, she said.

On public health, she said the government conducted a Kanti Velugu programme intending to reach out all those suffering from eye-related ailments. Eye camps were organised in villages, towns and cities and clinical tests were conducted on a whopping 1.54 crore people.

The state government was now gearing up to conduct ENT and dental tests on a massive scale, she said. After conducting the medical tests, the government would develop 'Telangana Health profile,' she said, announcing that the programme would be implemented soon.

On agriculture, she said the Rythu Samanvaya Samithis' (Farmers Coordination Committees), formed by the state government to help and support farmers,would be activated soon. The committees would ensure success of government policies and make agriculture profitable, besides ensuring cooperation among farmers to march forward, she said.

The work on the state governments flagship programme of constructing major irrigation projects aimed at making arable one crore acre of land was progressing at a faster pace, Soundararajan said. She said the Kaleshwaram project has started pumping water from last year.

From this year, everyday two TMC of water and from the coming year three TMC of water will be pumped from the project to make Telangana fertile," she said. The state government would come up with a new Revenue Act to bring transparency in transaction of lands and simplify complicated land-related matters, she said.

Republic Day was celebrated at various government offices and at the offices of TRS, Congress, BJP, AIMIM and other parties. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi hoisted the tricolour and read the Preamble of the Constitution in the old city of Hyderabad, party sources said.

Owaisi, who addressed a number of rallies in Telangana against the CAA in recent weeks, read out the Preamble during such protests..

