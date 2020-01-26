Left Menu
Governor Ravi leads R-Day celebrations in Nagaland

The diverse cultures and traditions of Nagaland were on display during the 71st Republic Day celebrations held here on Sunday. Governor R N Ravi, who had on Saturday said "some people with guns" have tried to undermine the historical reality of Nagaland and its unique constitutional status, unfurled the national flag and inspected the parade of 20 contingents on Republic Day.

He had also said that "power through the barrel of a gun has been proved to be a failed ideology". Cultural dances were performed by Angami, Rengma, Khiamniungan and Pochury troupes during the event held at the Civil Secretariat Plaza.

Governor Ravi gave away the 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Police Training' to four personnel and the 'Governor's Commendation Certificate' to nine persons. The governor, accompanied by his wife Laxmi Ravi, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Chief Secretary Temjen Toy and DGP T John Longkumer, inaugurated an exhibition organised by various government departments.

Republic Day celebrations in other districts were also peaceful. The state government had deputed cabinet ministers and advisors to grace the occasion in all the district and sub-divisional headquarters. Justice and Law Minister C M Chang, speaking at an event in Dimapur, said, "The Government of India's negotiations with all Naga political groups have concluded successfully and we are now hopeful for an early solution." Chang appealed to all the Naga political groups and the stakeholders to be "sensitive to the deep yearning of the people" and continue with their efforts to ensure that the solution is reached without any further delay.

In his address on the eve of Republic Day, Governor Ravi, also the Centre's interlocutor for the Naga peace talks, had said, "We should resolve our differences through peaceful dialogue, not under the shadow of guns." The governor said that guns and corruption, which he termed "twin evils", have taken a toll on the Naga people. "While the rest of the country, even our neighbours in the Northeast are marching ahead to greater prosperity, we, in Nagaland, are still craving for basic needs like motorable roads, functioning healthcare centres and schools with qualified teachers," he said.

The governor said that the unholy alliance of the twin evils have to be broken to create a "new Nagaland". He said the Nagaland government is prioritising improving the condition of the roads, creating good health and education infrastructure, livelihood projects, IT networks and a conducive eco-system for innovation and entrepreneurship.

