Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mizoram witnessing remarkable economic growth in recent years:

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aizawl
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 16:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 16:35 IST
Mizoram witnessing remarkable economic growth in recent years:

Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Sunday said Mizoram has been witnessing "remarkable" economic progress in recent years with the state having registered 14.82 per cent growth last year, which is "one of the best" in the country. If this "momentum of growth" continued for the next ten years, it would be possible for the state to eradicate poverty, ensure all round development of people and become self-sufficient, the governor said in his speech at the Republic Day function at Assam Rifles ground here.

He attributed the growth to the states flagship programme, Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP)', that aims at accelerating progress in key sectors and transforming Mizoram into a welfare state. Pillai hailed the state government for its achievements in all vital sectors and taking up a slew of initiatives on various fronts to build a strong and self- reliant state.

Mentioning that priority was being accorded to agriculture and allied sectors, he said, "The government has taken a number of steps to alleviate the problems faced by farmers and one such initiative was setting up of state to district-level co-ordination committee for doubling farmers' income by 2020." In collaboration with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the state government has implemented a project called 'Capacity Enhancement for Sustainable Agriculture and Irrigation Development in Mizoram', he said. The government is also making massive efforts to improve basic infrastructure in rural areas by implementing various schemes, he said.

Efforts are being made to improve tourism, education, sports, horticulture, among others, he added. The governor also emphasised the importance of peace and development and appealed to people to make concerted efforts towards this end.

"Bharat that is India has been and will always be a place where there is unity and tolerance for all kinds of religions," he said. He also hailed the recent quadripartite agreement to end the two-decade-old Bru imbroglio and thanked all stakeholders for the historic event.

Seeking to put an end to the 23-year-old Bru-Reang refugee crisis, the agreement was signed among the Centre, state governments of Tripura and Mizoram and Bru-Reang representatives to facilitate permanent settlement of Bru refugees in Tripura..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-French citizens to be evacuated from Wuhan by airplane - minister

French citizens will be evacuated from the Wuhan area in China that is the centre of a coronavirus outbreak, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Sunday.French citizens will be repatriated by airplane directly to France, with the agre...

Soccer-Argentine player unharmed after kidnap ordeal

A top-flight Argentine player has been released unharmed after being kidnapping for several hours, his club Lanus said on Sunday. Central defender Lautaro Valenti was abducted along with a companion on Saturday night in Avellaneda, an indus...

Hamas chief says Trump's peace plan 'will not pass'

Hamas leader Ismail Haniya Sunday said the Middle East peace plan US President Donald Trump is expected to unveil next week will not pass and could lead to renewed Palestinian violence.We firmly declare that the deal of the century will not...

Seahawks' Wilson gives Pro Bowl starting nod to Brees

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson relinquished has starting spot in the Pro Bowl for the NFC on Sunday afternoon, instead passing the honor to veteran quarterback Drew Brees just hours before kickoff in Orlando, Fla. The news was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020