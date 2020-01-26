Kolkata, Jan 26 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 5 pm. CAL3 AS-LD EXPLOSION Four explosions rock Assam, no casualty reported Guwahati/Dibrugarh/Charaideo: Four powerful explosions - three in Dibrugarh and one in Charaideo districts - rocked Upper Assam on Sunday morning, as the country celebrated its 71st Republic Day.

CAL6 AS-SARMA-BLACK FLAG Assam minister, MLA shown black flags by anti-CAA agitators Guwahati: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP legislator Angoorlata Deka were shown black flags by anti-CAA protesters at two different locations in the state on Sunday, when they were on their way to attend Republic Day programmes. CAL7 BH-RESEARCHERS-MISTAKEN Researchers mistaken for NRC surveyors in Bihar village, handed over to police Darbhanga: A team of researchers from Lucknow mistaken as surveyors for NRC was caught by residents of a village here and handed over to the police, a senior official said on Sunday.

CES4 WB-MAMATA-CONSTITUTION Mamata urges people to uphold principles of Constitution Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday urged eople to take a pledge to protect the Constitution of the country and uphold its principles. CES7 RDAY-BENGAL Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar leads R-Day celebrations in Bengal Kolkata: The 71st Republic Day was celebrated with enthusiasm and fervour in West Bengal on Sunday, with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar unfurling the Tricolour and presiding over a ceremonial march past by armed forces at Red Road in the state capital.

CES9 RDAY-ASSAM Assam govt committed to rights of indigenous people: Governor Guwahati: The Assam government is fully committed to the rights of indigenous people who will get Constitutional safeguard after a designated committee submits its report very soon, Governor Jagdish Mukhi said on Sunday. CES12 OD-MAOIST Maoist killed by villagers in Odisha's Malkangiri district Malkangiri: One Maoist was killed by villagers in Odisha's Malkangiri district, a senior police officer said on Sunday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.