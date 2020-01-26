J&K: Abducted girl rescued from Udhampur, accused held

A minor girl, who was allegedly abducted by a man from her village in Poonch, was rescued from Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday. The accused Bilal Ahmad, a resident of Ari village, was arrested, they said.

Parents of the girl, hailing from Gohlad village, lodged a complaint at Mendhar Police Station on Saturday, alleging that she was abducted by Ahmad three days ago, they said. Acting swiftly, the police rescued the girl within hours of registering the complaint, a police spokesperson said.

