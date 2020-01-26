Wagah border beating retreat receives overwhelming response on Republic Day

Amidst the festivity of India's 71st Republic day, thousands of jubilant spectators gathered at the Wagah border, that is shared with Pakistan, to witness the ceremonial beating retreat ceremony. The beating retreat is an elaborate ritual of lowering the national flags of both the countries just before the sunset.

Although a daily occurrence, this border ceremony has a distinct flavour to it on the occasion of the Republic Day. The turban-clad BSF soldiers were seen marching forwards with vigour and ferocity as they proudly carried the national flag Tricolour in their hands.

The environment was filled with cheers and patriotic slogans emanating from the jam-packed stands on the Indian side as BSF personnel pepped up the people to crank up the vibe and enthusiasm. (ANI)

