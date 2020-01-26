CAA: People cannot be "hoodwinked", says Tarigami Malappuram, Jan 26 (PTI): Coming down on the BJP-led government at the centre on the Citizenship Law, CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yosuf Tarigami on Sunday said people cannot be "hoodwinked" and the challenges of "hatred, division and discrimnation" will be faced unitedly. Right from Kashmir to Kerala and from east to west we are here to send a message of our determination... Come what may.

We are soldiers...protectors of values enshrined in our great achievement of the freedom struggle,"he said, addressing a meeting after participating in the human chain organised by the CPI(M) led Left Democratic Front across the state. "We may have different faces, different political points of view, different habits, religious and cultural identities.

Let the message go across that we are one', Tarigami, a former legislator from Kashmir, said. He said the protestors stand united to face the challenges of "hatred, division and discrimination" initiated by the BJP government at the Centre in the form of CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), NPR (National Population Register) and NRC (National Register of Citizens).

The message should go across that the people cannot be "hoodwinked", he said. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took part in the human chain at the state capital in Thiruvananthapuram..

