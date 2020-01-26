Haryana govt committed to ensuring welfare of all: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said his government was committed to ensuring the welfare of all sections of the society and stated that the year 2020 would be observed as the "Sushashan Sankalp Varsh". "It has been decided to celebrate 2020 as the 'Sushashan Sankalp Varsh', under which programmes and schemes will be prepared throughout the year to make the lives of people easier," he said at Jind while addressing the gathering at an event on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day.

Describing the farmers and soldiers of Haryana as the pride of the country, Khattar said on the lines of the Kisan Credit Card, the Pashu Kisan Credit Card will be launched so that the cattle-rearing farmers could also take advantage of it. Exhorting youngsters to stay away from drugs, the chief minister, in a government statement, said 2,000 health and wellness centres would be set up in parks and gymnasiums in rural areas.

Stating that the modern lifestyle was adversely affecting the health of youngsters, he stressed on moving towards organic farming. "We can improve the health of people by minimising the use of chemicals. Apart from this, the government is also giving a special emphasis on cleanliness," he said.

Khattar said a campaign was launched in Haryana for water conservation and the government aimed to provide water through taps to every household by 2022. Sharing details of decisions taken by his government, he said the amount under the old-age allowance scheme and other social security pensions was increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,250 per month.

Similarly, the registered workers associated with building construction works would get Rs 2,750, instead of Rs 2,500, as monthly pension, the chief minister said. In order to meet the shortage of doctors, the government was fast moving on its plan to open one medical college in every district of the state, he added.

Three new medical colleges were opened and the number of MBBS seats was increased from 750 to 1,450, Khattar said. Greeting the people of the state on the 71st Republic Day, he said on this day in 1950, the country became a democratic republic.

"Our Constitution came into force on this day in 1950. It is a sacred book of democracy. "A large number of patriots sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom and all of us should bow down to pay homage to those freedom fighters," Khattar said.

The country was moving fast on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, adding that the Centre had taken three historic decisions -- abolition of Article 370 of the Constitution, enactment of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and a law to ban "triple talaq" to protect the rights of Muslim women. Claiming that efforts were being made to "spread confusion" over the CAA, the chief minister said, "I want to firmly say that this law has been made to give, not to take away the citizenship of anyone. I am proud that the people of Haryana have welcomed this decision." PTI CHS VSD RC

