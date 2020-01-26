PDP leader thankful for Padma Bhushan, seeks restoration of statehood to J&K

PDP patron Muzaffar Hussain Baig, who was conferred with the Padma Bhushan, on Sunday thanked the Union government for the third-highest civilian award and sought the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. "I am grateful for the award. I do not treat it as a personal award but an honour conferred on the people of Jammu and Kashmir. I pray for more such awards in the coming years," Baig said after unfurling the national flag at the party headquarters on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day here.

The 73-year-old Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader made a fervent appeal for the release of political leaders including three former chief ministers-- Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti-- detained by the Union government after the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 on August 5 last year. He also sought the restoration of statehood to the Union Territory so that "we can move around with our head held high".

"My vehement request to the Centre is to restore statehood so that we can uphold our heads high because in a UT even the MLA, if after becoming the chief minister, does not have any power," he said. "We do not want anything outside the book (Constitution). This is my passionate appeal to the central government as well as the opposition parties in the country that give us the position which is guaranteed in the Constitution," he said.

Referring to the abrogation of provision of Article 370, he said the case is now before the Supreme Court and its decision will have to be accepted by the people. "The Supreme court had given its verdict on triple Talaq and Ram Mandir which was accepted by the country. Likewise, the decision of the Supreme Court on Article 370 will have to be accepted by the people of the country," he said.

The PDP leader said even if the decision of the apex court is not favourable, the people of Jammu and Kashmir need to sit together and make an appeal to the government for restoration of statehood and protection of jobs and land. "Whether belonging to National Conference, PDP, Congress or BJP, we are all the sons of the soil. We are like different flowers of a bouquet," he said.

"Jammu and Kashmir is a region where five tribes live... Almost six months have passed (since the abrogation of Article 370) and our leaders are still under custody without any reason. Fortunately, Ghulam Nabi Azad (who was also a former chief minister) was in Delhi otherwise he would have also been under detention as well," he said. "Let all of them be released so that we can sit together and make a request to the government to restore statehood of Jammu and Kashmir and ensure protection of jobs and land," he said.

The former deputy chief minister and finance minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was one of the few politicians who was not detained by the Union government.

