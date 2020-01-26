Honor on Swami Vishwesha Teertha welcomed

Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swami of Pejawar mutt on Sunday welcomed the Centre's decision to confer 'Padma Vibhushan' on the late Vishwesha Teertha Swami and said it is an honour for the entire sant community. The Swami, the successor of Vishwesha Teertha at Pejawar mutt, said in a video recorded message that the responsibility of the sant community has increased with the honour bestowed on the late Swami.

The Pejawar seer said it was a matter of great delight that his guru has been chosen for the honour. "I would have been happier if the honour was given before his passing away," he said.

Welcoming the announcement, Vidyadheesha Teertha Swami of Palimar mutt also said Vishwesha Teertha Swami had great concern for the poor and weaker classes and always worked for them. It is befitting that Swami has been chosen for the Padma Vibhushan and all his devotees are happy about it, the Palimar seer said.

