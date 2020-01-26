Parglider survives minor accident in Himachal Pradesh

A Paraglider met with an accident on Sunday while he was trying to shower flower petals during a Republic Day event in Bilaspur district. The pilot did not receive any injuries and is safe.

The local administration had deputed a professional paraglider for the event organised at Bilaspur district headquarters to celebrate Republic Day. SP Bilaspur Sakshi Verma said, "During the cultural performances, the paraglider was showering flower petals and met with an accident due to wind pressure. He is safe."

The man was later honoured by the state Horticulture Minister Mahendra Singh Thakur who was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

