Railway to run fully on electricity by 2024, says Piyush Goyal

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said that the Indian Railways is expected to switch entirely to electricity by 2024, as it is already shunting diesel locomotives gradually out of service. "By the year 2024, we expect the entire Indian Railways to be run 100 per cent on electricity. It will be the first railway network in the world to be run fully on electricity. We are very conscious of our responsibility to the environment. We are embarking on rapid electrification of our rail network," said Goyal at India-Brazil Business Forum.

The forum was organised during Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's official visit to India from January 26 to 27. Bolsonaro and other ministers addressed the Indian and Brazilian business leaders at the event. The Union Minister further said that India is also planning to make the entire railways network a "net-zero emission network" by 2030.

"By 2030, we plan to make the entire railways network a net-zero emission network. We will have no emission from the railways, it will run on clean energy and clean power," he said. Stressing that India would love to partner with Brazil, he said: "India would also love to work together with Brazil on infrastructure development.

"India offers a market which is looking to grow to a USD 5 trillion economy, full of young working people, vibrant and free society with the rule of law, strong judiciary and media, stable government policies and business-friendly environment," the minister said. (ANI)

