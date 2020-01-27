Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sentries, dog's bark foil bid to attack RSS ideologue

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 19:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 19:26 IST
Sentries, dog's bark foil bid to attack RSS ideologue

A group of men allegedly belonging to a Dravidian outfit attempted to hurl a petrol bomb at the residence of noted Hindutva ideologue S Gurumurthy here but it was foiled by alert sentries aided by a dog's bark, police said on Monday. Days after Tamil magazine 'Thuglak' reprinted some pictures linked to the 1971 rally led by rationalist leader EV Ramasamy Periyar, eight men riding four motorcycles arrived in front of the house of Gurumurthy, who is also the periodical's editor at 3 am on Sunday.

A row had broken out recently following a remark by superstar Rajinikanth that undressed images of Lord Ram and his consort Sita were taken out with a garland of sandals in the rally at Salem. The actor had made the remark on January 14 at an event held by Thuglak here.

"The eight men belonged to Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam and before they could act, the alert sentries chased them and they fled," a police official said. Following investigations, they were tracked down and arrested and their motive was to hurl a petrol bomb, he said.

"Probe will reveal if there are others who were part of the attempt," the official said. To a question, he told PTI: "A dog and his trainer were present at that time (in Gurumurthy's residential premises) and the animal barked after seeing the motorcycle-borne men and it helped.

The police personnel on duty noticed the men simultaneously." Thuglak, in its last Tuesday issue published some pictures and a commentary related to the rally vis-a-vis the row following remarks by the actor. The magazine is also expected to reprint similar matter in its next issue tomorrow.

Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan visited the spot and held inquiries, a police release said, adding all the eight men were aged between 22 and 36. One of them, 33-year-old M Sasikumar had several cases against him including throwing petrol bombs at a hotel and a cinema hall, it said.

Gurumurthy took to twitter on the foiled attack and said, "Lessons for the attackers. One, They must know I have been facing threats for 30 years. Theirs is not new to me. Two, they need better training and more courage. He thanked and congratulated the police for swift action.

The Hindutva proponent said in March 2014 CCTV footage revealed attempts to break the doors of his house. Also, Gurumurthy claimed that extremist 'Police' Fakruddin, now in a Tamil Nadu prison, had years ago confessed to police that he had been caught before he could shoot him.

Days after actor made his remark, the Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam accused him of uttering a blatant lie and demanded his unconditional apology and also filed police complaints seeking action against him. Protests were also held against the actor by DVK and Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam and similar fringe Dravidian outfits.

Rajinikanth, however, did not budge and asserted that he will not apologise since his remarks were factual. The row led to renewed curiosity about what happened at the rally held nearly half a century ago and a couple of dialies republished news nuggets from its archives..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Super Bowl to feature Trump, Bloomberg and corporate America battling for attention

When the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs face off at the National Football Leagues Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Sunday, billionaire presidential candidates will battle for attention while big brands bearing positive messages hope t...

Oscars go green with plant-based menus, no plastic bottles

Food at this years Oscar events will be almost entirely plant-based, the Academy of Motion Pictures said on Monday, in line with other celebrity dinners during Hollywoods 2020 awards season. Menus for the annual luncheon for Oscar nominees ...

Catalan leader stripped of lawmaker rights, protesters scuffle with police

Catalonias parliament stripped the head of the regions pro-independence government of his rights as a regional lawmaker on Monday, angering supporters who scuffled with police outside the assembly. The parliaments speaker, Roger Torrent, sa...

Auschwitz survivor returns to death camp for final time

Edith Notowicz first saw Nazi SS doctor Josef Mengele when she arrived at the Auschwitz extermination camp in May 1944, after several days crammed into a cattle train so packed that by journeys end she and her family had to sit on the dead....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020