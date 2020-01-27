Intense cold wave conditions prevail in HP

Intense cold wave conditions continued unabated in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, with Kufri, Mashobra, Fagu and Shimla receiving a fresh spell of snowfall. The Shimla Police, in the evening, issued an advisory to the public to keep in mind the condition of roads while travelling to Fagu, Mashobra and Kufri.

In a message posted on its Facebook page, the Shimla Police has advised people to call at toll free helpline number 1077 in case of emergency. Tribal district Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong was the coldest place in the state recording a low of minus 13.4 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Kinnaur's Kalpa recorded a low of minus 6.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Manali minus 3.4 and Kufri minus 2 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperatures in Dalhousie and Shimla were 0.9 degrees Celsius and 1.7 degrees Celsius respectively, an official said.

The weatherman has issued yellow warning for heavy rain and snowfall for Tuesday. The weather office issues colour-coded warnings to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous weather that has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption or danger to life". Yellow, the least dangerous of all weather warnings, indicating the possibility of severe weather.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.