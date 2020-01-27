Man trampled to death by elephant in Bengal
A 35-year-old man wastrampled to death by an elephant in West Bengal's Bankuradistrict, forest officials said on Monday
The incident occurred when residents ofRadhakrishnapura village were chasing a male elephant that hadentered the area on Sunday night, Divisional Forest Officer(DFO) of Bankura (North), Pinaki Mitra said
The body has been sent for post-mortem, he added.
