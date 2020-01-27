6 from Rajasthan held in Nagpur for series of ATM robberies

Four history-sheeters hailing from Rajasthan accused of committing six ATM robberies in the last five months were arrested in the early hours of Sunday in Nagpur, police said. An official identified them as Bahadur Pehladaram Bawari (30), Gopalram Tejaram Bawari (23), Tufan Hanumanram Bawari (20), all residents of Nagaur district, and Shriniwas Bantalal Bawari (26), a resident of Ajmer.

"They were living in rented rooms in Wadi area of Nagpur and Wardha town. The gang was involved in ATM and vehicles thefts in Ajmer and Nagaur district of Rajasthan. One accused, Bhawarlal Choudhary, is absconding," he added. "Bhawarlal is accused of getting them together to commit ATM robberies in Nagpur. They came here in September last year. Bahadur is the gang leader and has 10 cases against his name," Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ola said.

The gang has robbed Rs 22 lakh from ATMs here and were held on Sunday while trying to escape in a vehicle they had stolen on January 24, Ola said. "When a police vehicle chased them, the accused threw nails to deflate our tyres," he said..

