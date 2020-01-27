Ahmedabad customs zone's revenue collection up 14 pc till Dec

The Ahmedabad customs zone collected Rs 17,000 crore in revenue in the first nine months of the current fiscal, a growth of 14 per cent over the same period of the last financial year, said officials on Monday. Till the end of December, the customs collection of Ahmedabad zone stood at Rs 17,000 crore with the national collection being at Rs 1.55 lakh crore for the same period of 2019-20, said Principal Commissioner, Ahmedabad Customs, Kumar Santosh.

He shared the information while speaking at an event organised on the occasion of 'International Customs Day' here. "In 2017-18, total collections by the customs department was Rs 1.29 lakh crore nationally, while Ahmedabad zone's contribution was Rs 15,000 crore.

"In 2018-19, when the total collection across the country was Rs 1.30 lakh crore, our contribution was Rs 19,000 crore," said Santosh. The Ahmedabad zone of customs mainly covers the international airport in the city, air cargo complex, Surat and Valsad customs divisions along with five inland container depots in different parts of Gujarat.

"Till December-end (2019-20), when the total collection across the country was Rs 1.55 lakh crore, our contribution remained Rs 17,000 crore. "This was 14 per cent more than the revenue collected till December end of the previous fiscal," he said.

In a release, the customs department said it collected Rs 5.85 crore towards customs duty from passengers who arrived at the Ahmedabad international airport between April 1 and January 20 in the current fiscal..

