Son of village sarpanch shot dead in Punjab's Batala

The son of a Congress sarpanch was shot dead at Harpura village here on Monday, police said. The accused, identified as Harjinder Singh, alias Raja, was out on bail in a murder case. He allegedly pumped six bullets into victim Jasbir Singh (33) when the latter was working in his fields at 10.30 am, police said, adding that there was some personal rivalry between the two.

Jasbir was taken to the Batala civil hospital where doctors declared him dead. Jasbir was son of village head Sukhjinder Kaur.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Arms Act against the accused who is at large, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

