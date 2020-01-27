Ejaz Lakdawala extortion case: 1 held by Mumbai Police's AEC
A man has been arrested by the Anti-Extortion Cell of Mumbai police in connection with an extortion case filed against gangster Ejaz Lakdawala, an official said on Monday. Lakdawala (50), once a close aid of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, and wanted in 25 cases in the metropolis, was held on January 8 from Patna in Bihar.
A Byculla-based builder had given an application to police last year claiming that Lakdawala was demanding extortion money, an official said. "After Lakdawala was arrested, we verified this complaint and filed an FIR on January 20," said an official.
"In this January 20 case, we have arrested Salim Penwala alias Salim Dadi alias Salim Maharaj. Further probe is underway," Anti Extortion Cell senior inspector Ajay Sawant told PTI..
