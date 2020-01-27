Left Menu
Republic day: Tableaux of Jal Jeevan Mission, NDRF declared best

The tableaux of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 'Jal Jeevan Mission' from the Ministry of Jal Shakti have been declared best for its presentation in the 71st Republic Day parade.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 22:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 22:58 IST
Tableaux of Jal Jeevan Mission, NDRF have been declared best . Image Credit: ANI

The tableaux of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 'Jal Jeevan Mission' from the Ministry of Jal Shakti have been declared best for its presentation in the 71st Republic Day parade. Defence officials told ANI on Monday that the tableaux would be given awards by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday.

The tableau of the Ministry of Jal Shakti during the Republic Day parade underlined the central government's new initiative 'Jal Jeevan Mission' which aims at providing Functional Household Tap Connection to every rural household by 2024. The front part of the tableau showed a giant tap filling a giant pitcher that were designed from a large number of small metallic taps and pitchers signifying the millions of people who will benefit from the mission.

The next part displayed an overhead water tank followed by a rural house hold set-up complete with water supply to its kitchen, toilet and washing area, grey-water flowing into a soakpit, street light with solar panel besides others. The tableau of the National Disaster Response Force was a depiction of its specialised humanitarian service in natural and man-made disasters.

The front part of the tableau showcased the flood rescue team in action, rescuing a drowning person as well as children and animals. It also depicted the slithering and winching operations by a helicopter and the use of a drone in the rescue operations. The rear part showcased a collapsed structure rescue with modern equipment and communication set up. The team seen walking alongside the tableau depicted the specialized response in a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear emergency with its specialised equipment.

Defence official further said that among the state tableaux, Assam has bagged the first prize while Odisha and Uttar Pradesh have been declared second, jointly. The tableau of Assam had been fabricated mainly with cane and bamboo. The front part of the tableau depicted a woman making a bamboo basket while the middle part depicts a woman using a loin loom which has a back strap with a continuous horizontal warp.

The tableau of Odisha showcased the famous Rukuna Ratha Yatra of Lord Lingaraja who is worshipped as both Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu (Harihara), in the 6th Century built a temple named 'Lingaraj Temple' at Bhubaneswar. The tableau of Uttar Pradesh mirrored not only the cultural and religious tourism of Uttar Pradesh but also the state's theme of 'Sarva Dharma Samabhav'.

Similarly, Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Janak Puri, New Delhi, have been adjudged the first. The students from this school performed Rajasthani Folk Dance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

