Vehemently deny having received any money from PFI at any point of time: Indira Jaising

Senior advocate Indira Jaising on Monday "completely and vehemently" denied media reports claiming that she received money from PFI at any point of time or receiving any money from any person or organisation in relation to anti-CAA protests.

  Updated: 27-01-2020 23:11 IST
Senior Lawyer Indira Jaising (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Senior advocate Indira Jaising on Monday "completely and vehemently" denied media reports claiming that she received money from PFI at any point of time or receiving any money from any person or organisation in relation to anti-CAA protests. Jaising issued a statement where she dismissed the information, which the advocate said is being circulated on various media platforms that she is in "receipt of Rs. 4 lakhs from Popular Front of India (PFI) in relation to anti-CAA protests".

"It has been brought to my notice that information is being circulated on various media platforms that I am in receipt of Rs. 4 lakhs from Popular Front of India (PFI) in relation to anti-CAA protests. I completely and vehemently deny having received any money from PFI at any point of time, or receiving any money from any person or organisation in relation to anti-CAA protests," Jaising said in a statement. "Any motive attributed to scandalise my reputation will follow serious civil as well as criminal legal action against such persons and media platforms. I regret that a section of the media has acted in an irresponsible manner in circulating the note without any verification of its authenticity," the senior lawyer said in her statement.

Earlier in the day, it was reported based on sources that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sent a note to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) mentioning that there is a direct link between the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Uttar Pradesh and the Popular Front of India (PFI). The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

