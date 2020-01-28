Left Menu
Development News Edition

One more held for Jharkhand massacre, 16 arrested so far

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 13:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 13:49 IST
One more held for Jharkhand massacre, 16 arrested so far

One more person was arrested for the killing of seven people by alleged supporters of 'Pathalgarhi', a self-rule movement, in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district last week, taking the number of arrests to 16, police said on Tuesday. Twenty seven-year-old Martin Logma was arrested on Monday and produced before a court in Chakradharpur which remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days, an official release said.

The other 15 accused, aged between 19 and 60 years, were arrested on Sunday and charged with murder and rioting, among others, it said. They were produced before the court of the sub-divisional judicial magistrate, Chakradharpur, on Monday and were also remanded in judicial custody.

The Pathalgarhi movement is a name given to a tribal protest for autonomy to Gramsabha (village council). Its proponents want no laws of the land be applicable to the tribal people in the area and refuse to accept government's rights over forests and rivers. Its supporters carve their diktat on rocks in their areas of influence. The name 'Pathalgarhi' is derived from the practice of carving the edicts of the leaders of the movement on large stones called 'pathal' in local language, while garhi means carving.

Supporters of the movement had allegedly kidnapped seven villagers of Burugulikera in Guddi block on January 21 and killed them for opposing their stir. Their mutilated bodies were recovered from a forest around 4 kilometres from the village the next day. A section of the tribals of the region are opposed to the movement as it bars them from accepting benefits of government schemes.

The killings that took place days after the JMM- Congress-RJD coalition government assumed power in the state on December 29, triggered widespread outrage and Chief Minister Hemant Soren ordered an investigation by a special investigation team (SIT)..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Death toll in collision between bus and auto-rickshaw

Death toll in a collision between a bus and auto-rickshaw Maharashtras Nashik district rises to 15 Police....

Sharjeel Imam's lawyer claims he surrendered before Delhi police

The lawyer of Sharjeel Imam, who was arrested by the Delhi police on sedition charge for allegedly making inflammatory speeches, claimed on Tuesday that the anti-CAA activist had surrendered before the police. Advocate Mishika Singh told PT...

ED summons PFI, linked NGO officials in PMLA probe case

The ED has summoned seven office bearers of PFI and an NGO linked to it in connection with a money laundering probe against them, officials said on Tuesday. They said the office bearers of the Kerala-based Popular Front of India PFI and tho...

Cricket-Zimbabwe restrict Sri Lanka to edge ahead in second test

Donald Tiripano and Sikandar Raza took a wicket each as Zimbabwe reduced Sri Lanka to 122 for two in their first innings before bad light brought a premature end to the second day of the final test at the Harare Sports Club on Tuesday. Zimb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020