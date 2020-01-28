Left Menu
Normal life disrupted after 223 roads shut in Himachal

Normal life disrupted after as many as 223 roads including five National Highways have been closed, 33 electricity supply schemes and 9 water supply schemes still disrupted in the state due to snowfall, State Disaster Management Authority said on Tuesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Shimla (Himachal Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 14:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 14:12 IST
Representative picture . Image Credit: ANI

Normal life disrupted after as many as 223 roads including five National Highways have been closed, 33 electricity supply schemes and 9 water supply schemes still disrupted in the state due to snowfall, State Disaster Management Authority said on Tuesday.

"Rain and thundershowers likely to occur in the districts of Sirmaur, Solan, Mandi, Bilaspur and rain and snow likely to occur in the districts of Shimla, Kinnaur and higher reaches of Mandi and Sirmaur districts," India Meteorological Department, (IMD) Himachal Pradesh, predicted.

The minimum and maximum temperatures at 1 and 8 degrees Celsius respectively were predicted for Tuesday along with cloudy sky for the city for the next two days. Thundershowers are also likely to occur in the districts of Solan, Bilaspur, IMD said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

