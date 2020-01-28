Nineteen fishermen nabbed in Gahirmatha marine sanctuary

In a mid-sea interception, forest personnel have arrested 19 fishermen for alleged unlawful activities in Gahirmatha marine sanctuary here, an official said. Two trawlers, with at least 35 quintals of sea fish, were also seized by the patrolling unit near Habelikhati coast in the protected sanctuary, the forest official said.

Prohibition on sea fishing remains enforced round the year in the marine sanctuary - which is the world's largest nesting beach for the endangered Olive Ridley Turtles. Sea patrolling, however, is stepped up from November to May every year during the nesting season.

The fishing vessels had trespassed into the prohibited sanctuary corridors, contravening the provisions of Wildlife Protection Act and Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation Act, the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.