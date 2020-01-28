Left Menu
Development News Edition

7 million Indian youth to be trained for green economy by 2021: J&K official

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 14:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 14:34 IST
7 million Indian youth to be trained for green economy by 2021: J&K official

The Green Skill Development Institute (GSDI) has been launched by the Centre for skill development of about 7 million youth in environment, forestry, wildlife and climate change sectors by next year, a senior official of the Jammu and Kashmir administration has said. Farooq Ahmed Khan, advisor to the Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor, stressed on the need for achieving the goal of a green economy for the betterment of the environment and sustainable livelihood of future generations.

He was speaking at the inaugural function of a 20-day training programme on 'Bird Identification & Basic Ornithology' organised by Wular Conservation and Management Authority (WUCMA) under the Green Skill Development Programme of the Union Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change at Institute of Hotel Management in Rajbagh on Monday. “GSDI will prepare the youth for green jobs that contribute towards preserving and restoring the quality of environment in the country," he said.

Jammu and Kashmir has a rich diversity of flora and fauna besides being a tourist destination as the opportunities for the youth are manifold, he pointed out. After getting proper training, the youth can earn a better livelihood and also help in preserving the natural environment and biodiversity, Khan added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-U.S. recovers remains from Afghanistan plane crash, verifying identities -officials

The United States on Tuesday recovered the remains of individuals from a U.S. military aircraft that crashed in Afghanistan and was in the process of confirming their identities, U.S. and Afghan officials told Reuters on Tuesday. On Monday,...

UPDATE 1-Sterling drops on Brexit trade deal concerns, BoE nerves

Britains pound slipped to a one-week low versus the dollar and weakened against the euro on Tuesday on concern about Britains future relationship with the European Union and ahead of a Bank of England meeting that could see an interest rate...

Jaabars the snow leopard makes new friends after brush with death

Partly blinded by shotgun pellets still lodged in his head, Jaabars the snow leopard licks his paw inside a rescue shelter cage after life-saving surgery. The two-year-old cat was taken in by a Kyrgyzstan charity in mid-January after his re...

EU blacklists seven more people in Russian-annexed Crimea

The European Union added seven Russian-backed officials in Crimea to its sanctions blacklist on Tuesday for organising local elections in the peninsula last year. The decision came after Cyprus came on board, as any EU move on sanctions req...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020