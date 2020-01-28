Fresh snowfall in Uttarakhand

The higher reaches of Uttarakhand received fresh snowfall while lower areas were lashed by rain on Tuesday. The skiing slopes of Auli, the Himalayan shrines of Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib, Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve and Kedarnath Musk Deer Sanctuary spread over Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts were covered by thick white sheets of snow. The MeT office said most places located at 3000 metres and above in Uttarakashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Pithoragarh districts are likely to receive snow on Tuesday while cold day conditions are likely to prevail at some places in the hills on Wednesday.

Dehradun received intermittent showers since morning even as it recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius. Pantnagar recorded a minimum of 9.9 degrees Celsius, Mukteshwar 0.3 degrees Celsius and New Tehri 2.6 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.