7 held in Telangana for abduction, rape of tribal woman

Seven people have been arrested in Khammam district in connection with the alleged abduction and rape of a tribal woman, police said on Tuesday. The accused, all aged between 24-26, were rounded up on Monday.

The seven had planned the gang-rape, the police said. Accordingly, on the night of January 24, two of them went to the 36-year-old woman's house, took her on a motorcycle to a cotton field near Raghunadhapalem village, where the five other accused were present, Khammam Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqubal told reporters.

Three of the accused raped the woman and when the fourth was about to commit the crime, the gang heard a patrol vehicle approaching and fled, the senior police official said. A complaint was filed by the woman on January 25 based on which a case was registered under sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 363 (kidnapping) and gangrape under section 376(D) of the IPC.

The case would be tried in a fast-track court, the Commissioner added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.