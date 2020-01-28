Will showcase range of advanced systems at DefExpo 2020: MBDA

European missile-manufacturing company MBDA on Tuesday said it will showcase a range of advanced systems, including the anti-tank guided missile system ATGM5 and anti-ship missile system Exocet MM40 B3 at the DefExpo 2020 in Lucknow next month. "A new functional simulator for ATGM5 will make its debut at DEFEXPO 2020," an company statement said.

At DefExpo 2020, which will be held in Lucknow from February 5-9, MBDA said it will exhibit the man portable air defence system (MANPADS) that has already performed "exceptionally well" in firing evaluation trials for India, more than meeting India's operational requirements and what was demanded of the missile system in mountain, desert and maritime conditions. L&T MBDA Missile Systems Ltd is a key channel for MBDA in delivering the next generation of complex weapons capabilities to the Indian Armed Forces and developing the capabilities of India's defence industry in the complex weapons sector, it said.

"L&T MBDA Missile Systems Ltd will again have its own unique stand (at DefExpo) and will be showcasing a number of products, including SRSAM (surface to air missile system), ATGM5 and Exocet MM40 B3," said the press release.

