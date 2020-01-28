Maha: Students, ABVP activists march in support of CAA

Over 300 students and members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad took out a rally in support of the Citizenship [Amendment] Act and National Register of Citizens in Maharashtra's Pune city on Tuesday. Holding a 300-feet-long Indian flag, students and activists marched from Modern College's Ganesh Khind campus till the Shivaji Nagar campus, shouting slogans in support of the CAA and NRC.

ABVP's city unit president Anil Thombre said the rally is a reply to those protesting against the CAA. The CAA and NRC have given rise to large-scale protests across the country.

According to the Act, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship..

