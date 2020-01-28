Coronavirus outbreak: Preparations for evacuating Indians from Hubei has begun, says MEA
India has begun preparations for the evacuation of Indian nationals affected by the situation arising from the coronavirus outbreak in China's Hubei Province. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Ravessh Kumar said the Indian Embassy in Beijing is in touch with the Chinese government, authorities and nationals on the matter.
"We have begun the process to prepare for evacuation of Indian nationals affected by the situation arising out of nCorona-2019 virus outbreak in Hubei Province, China," he said in a tweet. "Our @EOIBeijing is working out the logistics & is in touch with the Chinese govt. authorities & our nationals on this matter. We will continue to share updates," he added.
