Police arrest 19-year-old LeT terrorist from Baramulla

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a 19-year-old Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist from Baramulla district, an official said on Tuesday. Sajid Farooq Dar alias Adnan was arrested from Andergam village in Pattan area of the district during an operation on Monday, the official said.

Dar, a resident of Bandipora, was affiliated with LeT, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.