On duty ASI dies of cardiac arrest in Bihar

An assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning while he was on duty at Matihani police station in Bihar's Begusarai district, police official said. The deceased, 45-year-old Mohan Ram, was a resident of Mathurapur village in East Champaran district, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Begusarai, Avakash Kumar, said.

The members of his family have been informed about the incident, the SP said. The ASI's body will be handed over to his family after post-mortem examination, he added.

Ram, who had come to the police station from his residence in the morning, complained of chest pain. His colleagues admitted him to a private clinic in Begusarai, where he died during the course of treatment, the police officer said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

