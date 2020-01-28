J'khand CM Hemant Soren expands ministry, inducts 7 ministers

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday expanded his one-month-old ministry, inducting seven ministers in the council of ministers. Governor Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly inducted ministers in a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhavan here.

Of the seven, five are from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and two belong to the Congress. The JMM-Congress-RJD coalition government assumed power in the state on December 29 last year..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

