Vaishno Devi Board introduces screening of live 'Atka Aarti' for pilgrims

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has taken up a new initiative of screening 'Atka Aarti' live from the place at the state-of-the-art 460-seater air-conditioned auditorium in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. The trial screening of the live 'Atka Aarti' on the big screen of the auditorium at Spiritual Growth Centre (SGC) at Katra base camp began Monday evening, a board spokesman said on Tuesday.

Considering the limited 'Atka Aarti' space available at the Bhawan, he said the board has taken up the initiative to provide the experience of watching it on the big screen for a large number of pilgrims visiting the famous shrine. "Evening live 'Atka Aarti' will be screened in the auditorium everyday from 6.15 pm to 8.15 pm. Based on the response of devotees, morning live 'Atka Aarti' could also be screened," the spokesman said.

"This initiative is part of continuing endeavours of the board aimed at larger facilitation of the pilgrims," Chief Executive Officer of the Shrine Board Ramesh Kumar said. Thousands of devotees from across the country and abroad visit the shrine daily to offer prayers.

