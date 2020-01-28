Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJD against NPR provision seeking parents' birthplace info

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 18:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 18:51 IST
BJD against NPR provision seeking parents' birthplace info

Odisha's ruling BJD will object in Parliament to the provision seeking information about birthplace of parents of individuals for updating the NPR and also demand mention of caste of the people belonging to OBCs in the 2021 census, a party leader said on Tuesday. These decisions were taken at the BJD parliamentary party meeting, chaired by its president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

"We are opposed to the clause 13(2) of the National Population Register (NPR) format, 2020 that seeks details about birthplace of parents of individuals, though the Centre has said it is optional," Pinaki Mishra, the BJD's Leader of Parliament in Lok Sabha, told reporters here. Though the party had supported the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, it opposed to the National Register of Citizens, Mishra said.

He said the BJD MPs will also demand "enumeration of the people belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) along with SCs and STs in the 2021 census". "We need the know the number of people belonging to OBCs in the state in order to provide targeted benefit to them," he said.

During the meeting held at Naveen Niwas here, BJD MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha finalised the party's agenda for the ensuing budget session, starting from January 31. Claiming that the BJD was committed to fight for the interest of Odisha people in Parliament, Mishra said: "We have been directed by the party president to raise the issues such as share of the clean energy cess, coal royalty revision and timely payment of the GST compensation to the state." He said the party MPs will also raise the issues relating to the inter-state water disputes like Mahanadi water sharing with Chhattishgarh and Polavaram project with Andhra Pradesh.

Responding to a query on the proposed formation of a legislative council in the state, the BJD leader said, "Odisha Assembly has passed a resolution in this regard." He said opposition Congress and BJP have supported the resolution to form a legislative council in the state..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Ryanair warns of more job losses as 737 MAX delivery date slips

Ryanair has warned pilots it may have to cut more jobs and close bases because the delivery date for its first 10 Boeing 737 MAX jets has slipped into the autumn.The Irish airline had originally planned to fly 58 of the jets this summer but...

EU blacklists seven more people in Russian-annexed Crimea

The European Union added seven Russian-backed officials in Crimea to its sanctions blacklist on Tuesday for organizing local elections in the peninsula last year. The decision came after Cyprus came on board, as any EU move on sanctions req...

Modi govt destroyed India's image, deterred investors: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of destroying Indias image as a country of peace and harmony and urged the youth not to let their voice be suppressed. Addressing a youth rally here, the former Co...

Gokulam Kerala FC embarrass Kenkre FC 10-1 in IWL

Gokulam Kerala FC embarrassed Kenkre FC 10-1 in their Hero Indian Womens League football fixture here on Tuesday. Gokulams Nepali striker Sabitra Bhandari was the star of the show with five goals. Karishma Shirvoikar notched up a hat-trick,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020