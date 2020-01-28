Yogi govt has become 'event management company', says Akhilesh Yadav on 'Ganga Yatra'

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday termed the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh an "event management company" that has now launched a new event called 'Ganga Yatra'. Yadav said the government only organised inaugurations and mahotsavs in the last three years.

The chief minister had on Monday flagged off the five-day 'Ganga Yatra' from Bijnor to accelerate economies of the villages along its banks. "They did nothing new but only tried to take credit of works of previous SP government. This government has become an event management company which has devised new event 'Ganga Yatra'," Yadav said in a statement.

"This is not new. The Prime Minister came here and opened exchequer in the name of 'Namami Gange'. However, Ganga is still dirty as the strategy was not formed properly," he added. Drains are still opening into the rivers, he said, adding these campaigns are only to show off.

Yadav said the chief minister has put 56 ministers in the yatra. "Though the river is 1,140 km, this yatra aims to cover 1,388 km. The main motive behind the yatra is to use budget in the name of Ganga," the former chief minister said. He claimed that the business of fraud in the name of the river Ganga is going on since 1985 and over Rs 900 crore had been spent.

"It's clear that the chief minister is only vying to remain in power and misleading people. However, the people of the state have now understood such gimmicks," Yadav added.

