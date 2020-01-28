Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sharjeel Imam arrested in Bihar, handed over to Delhi police

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jehanabad
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 20:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 20:09 IST
Sharjeel Imam arrested in Bihar, handed over to Delhi police

Anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam, on the run after sedition charges were slapped against him for allegedly making inflammatory speeches, was on Tuesday arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad district where a court handed him over to a Delhi police team on transit remand. The JNU scholar was wanted by police of several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Delhi.

Jehanabad Superintendent of Police Manish Kumar said Imam, who was arrested from a place in Kako police station area, was produced before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate R K Rajak where he was handed over to a Delhi police team on transit remand for 36 hours. The Delhi police team subsequently left this central Bihar district and Imam is expected to be taken to the national capital, he added.

According to the SP, Sharjeel Imam was arrested in the afternoon from a place close to his ancestral house, hours after his younger brother Muzzamil Imam was picked up for questioning and grilled by police. The officer did not disclose further details though unconfirmed reports said that the JNU scholar, who had arrived in his native district the previous night, was hiding in a mosque to which he was guided by a close relative.

Police had earlier raided his ancestral home on Sunday when it went hunting for him but Imam eluded the dragnet. A graduate in computer science from IIT-Mumbai, Imam had shifted to Delhi for pursuing research at the Centre for Historical Studies at the JNU. He was slapped with a sedition case after a video of his purported speech went viral on social media where he was heard speaking about "cutting off" Assam and the northeast from the rest of India.

"If five lakh people are organised, we can cut off the northeast and India permanently. If not, at least for a month or half a month. Throw as much 'mawad' (variously described as pus or rubbish) on rail tracks and roads as it would take the Air Force one month to clear it. "Cutting off Assam (from India) is our responsibility, only then they (the government) will listen to us. We know the condition of Muslims in Assam....they are being put into detention camps," he was shown in the video as saying.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reacted to the development, saying the arrested student activist "ought to have an understanding of the countrys Constitution and the law....if anybody talks about India's disintegration, who is going to accept this". Kumar also stressed that people like Sharjeel were "exceptions" and did not represent "views held by a large section of people"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Muguruza marches into Australian Open semi-finals

Garbine Muguruza stormed back into the Grand Slam big time with an emphatic 7-5 6-3 win over Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to reach her first Australian Open semi-final on Wednesday.The twice Grand Slam champion will meet former finalist...

UN says committed to supporting Palestinians, Israelis resolve conflict as Trump unveils peace plan

UN chief Antonio Guterres said the global body remains committed to supporting Palestinians and Israelis to resolve the conflict on the basis of UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements, a day after US President Donald Tru...

After initial signs of coronavirus, Jaipur man tests negative

A man who was found with symptoms of coronavirus here has been tested negative for the virus infection on Wednesday. The test report of the patient, who is admitted at SMS hospital in Jaipur, is negative, a spokesperson of the health depart...

SC dismisses Nirbhaya convict Mukesh's petition against rejection of mercy plea

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed Nirbhaya convict Mukesh Kumar Singhs petition challenging the rejection of his mercy plea and said expeditious disposal of a plea does not mean non application of mind by the president. A three-judge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020